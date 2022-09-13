Expand / Collapse search

How to watch the P.J. Fleck Show Tuesday night on FOX 9

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
The P.J. Fleck Show
FOX 9

Preview: P.J. Fleck Show talks opponent Colorado, Nebraska coach's firing

The P.J. Fleck Show on FOX 9 will discuss the first two weeks of the season, what to expect against Colorado and Coach Fleck’s reaction to Nebraska coach Scott Frost getting fired. Watch it at 8 p.m. on FOX 9+ and 10:35 p.m. on FOX 9, as well as streaming online.

(FOX 9) - On the P.J. Fleck Show with Gophers Coach P.J. Fleck on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the hosts discuss what's been working well for Gophers Football through the first two weeks of the season, what to expect against Colorado on Saturday, and Coach Fleck's reaction to Nebraska Coach Scott Frost getting fired. 

RELATED: Gophers, PJ Fleck prepare to see familiar faces against Colorado Saturday

Watch the latest episode live at 8 p.m. on FOX 9+ and 10:35 p.m. on FOX 9. You can also watch it streaming at 8 p.m. and 10:35 p.m. here and in the player below: