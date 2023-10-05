How to watch the Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros in the ALDS

After sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays, the Minnesota Twins will play the Houston Astros in the ALDS. Here's how to watch the games.

Game 1: Minnesota vs. Houston

When: 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston

How to watch on TV: FS1

Twins watch party at Target Field: It's a free fan watch party, with gates opening at 2:30 p.m.

Game 2: Minnesota vs. Houston

Minnesota Twins fans celebrate after an out in the eighth inning of Game Two of the Wild Card Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field on October 4, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

When: 7:03 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston

How to watch: FS1

Twins watch party at Target Field: It's a free fan watch party, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Game 3: Minnesota vs. Houston

When: 3:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis

How to watch: FOX 9

BE THERE: How to get tickets for the Twins' ALDS games at Target Field

This story will be updated if additional ALDS games are needed in the best-of-five series.