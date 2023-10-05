How to watch the Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros in the ALDS
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays, the Minnesota Twins will play the Houston Astros in the ALDS. Here's how to watch the games.
Game 1: Minnesota vs. Houston
- When: 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston
- How to watch on TV: FS1
- Twins watch party at Target Field: It's a free fan watch party, with gates opening at 2:30 p.m.
Game 2: Minnesota vs. Houston
- When: 7:03 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston
- How to watch: FS1
- Twins watch party at Target Field: It's a free fan watch party, with gates opening at 6 p.m.
Game 3: Minnesota vs. Houston
- When: 3:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis
- How to watch: FOX 9
- BE THERE: How to get tickets for the Twins' ALDS games at Target Field
This story will be updated if additional ALDS games are needed in the best-of-five series.