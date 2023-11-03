How to watch Minnesota, St. Cloud college hockey on FOX 9, FOX 9+ this weekend

article

College hockey season is underway, and you can watch the University of Minnesota, University of Minnesota-Duluth and St. Cloud State's college hockey teams this weekend on FOX 9 and FOX 9+.

The Gophers are looking for a bounce-back weekend against UMD after getting swept by Wisconsin last weekend. In the process, they dropped from being the No. 1 team in the nation down to No. 6 in the national polls. The Bulldogs are coming off getting swept at Cornell.

The Gophers and Bulldogs have a home-and-home weekend, with Friday night's game at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Saturday's game is in Duluth.

St. Cloud State is off to a 2-4 start after a split with Alaska-Fairbanks last weekend and hosts Miami (Ohio) this weekend at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Here's the schedule:

Friday

Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey vs. University of Minnesota Duluth on FOX 9 at 7 p.m.

St. Cloud State men's hockey vs. University of Miami Ohio on FOX 9+ at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

WCHA women’s hockey: Wisconsin at St. Cloud State on FOX 9+ at 1 p.m.

WCHA women’s hockey: Minnesota Gophers at Minnesota State Mankato on FOX 9+ at 4 p.m.

Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey at the University of Minnesota Duluth on FOX 9+ at 7 p.m.

St Cloud State men's hockey vs University of Miami Ohio on FOX 9+ at 9:30 p.m.

How to watch FOX 9+. (FOX 9)

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports — and you can watch it for free, over-the-air. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.