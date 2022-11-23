How to watch FOX 9's World Cup Pregame Show with Minnesota United

FOX 9 and Minnesota United are hosting a World Cup Pregame Show live from Allianz Field in St. Paul to talk all things soccer ahead of the USA vs. England game on Friday. Watch live in the player above at noon.

The streaming show comes during the Minnesota United (MNUFC)'s World Cup watch party at the stadium (doors open at 11:30 a.m.) for the U.S. Men's National Team game against England at 1 p.m. MNUFC is hosting watch parties for the USMNT's group stage games at the Brew Hall at Allianz Field.

You can watch the World Cup Pregame Show streaming here, in the player above and on FOX 9's YouTube channel. There will also be a streaming show and watch party on Tuesday, November 29, for the USA vs. Iran game.

You can watch all the World Cup games on FOX 9. Here are all the details.