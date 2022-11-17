How to watch the World Cup in Minnesota

article

This year’s holiday season is bringing a new kind of "football" experience to the U.S. — the 2022 World Cup. The first match is already here, with kickoff happening Sunday, November 20 at 10 a.m. The tournament runs through December 18.



FOX 9 is airing many of the biggest matchups including the U.S. men’s team, while FOX Sports will also air all 64 World Cup matches live across FOX and FS1, with every match livestreaming on the FOX Sports App.

Here are the ways you can watch World Cup matches:

How to watch on FOX 9

Fans can watch all 64 World Cup matches on FOX, FS1, and FOX Sports.com. All scheduled U.S. games are on FOX on the following dates and times:

Monday, November 21: United States vs. Wales: 1 p.m. CT, FOX

Friday, November 25: England vs. United States: 1 p.m. CT, FOX

Tuesday, November 29: Iran vs. United States: 1 p.m. CT, FOX

Should the U.S. advance, those games will be on FOX as well.



World Cup match schedule



Given Qatar’s location in the Middle East, kickoff times range from early morning to mid-afternoon in the Midwest. Here’s how the 64 games will be covered over the World Cup’s five different kickoff times.



November 20-December 2: Group Stage

4 a.m. CT: 12 games

7 a.m. CT: 12 games

9 a.m. CT: No games

10 a.m. CT: 12 games

1 p.m. CT: 12 games

December 3-December 10: Round of 16 and Quarterfinals

4 a.m. CT: No games

7 a.m. CT: No games

9 a.m. CT: Six games

10 a.m. CT: No games

1 p.m. CT: Six games

December 13-December 14: Semifinals

4 a.m. CT: No games

7 a.m. CT: No games

9 a.m. CT: No games

10 a.m. CT: No games

1 p.m. CT: Two games

December 17-December 18: Third place and Final

4 a.m. CT: No games

7 a.m. CT: No games

9 a.m. CT: Two games

10 a.m. CT: No games

1 p.m. CT: No games

How to watch on your smart TV

Both FS1 and FOX are available on every major streaming service in the U.S.

Fans can stream games by downloading the FOX Sports app on Apple TV, Roku, Sling TV, XBOX, Google Chromecast, FireTV, and Android TV.

Additionally, FOX-owned Tubi is offering match replays on demand for free in 4K. You can download the Tubi app on your smart TV and create an account to begin watching.

How to watch on your phone

You can download the FOX Sports app by downloading it on your iPhone via the Apple App Store, or through Google Play on your Android or smartphone.



The Tubi app is also available for download for Android and for iPhone.

How to watch online

Both a FOX Sports account and a Tubi account will give you access to watch matches online.



Visit foxsports.com/instant-access, and then you’ll then need to log in with either your paid TV subscription provider account, such as DirectTV, Hulu, or YouTube TV.



You can stream matches for free on Tubi, but they won’t be live. Tubi will have all 64 matches available on-demand and will scatter them throughout a World Cup channel as replays. You can find them here.



We will not be streaming World Cup matches here on FOX9.com.

Watch full game replays on Tubi

Tubi has positioned itself to be a go-to World Cup destination. As mentioned, all 64 matches will be available for free on-demand and programmed into Tubi’s World Cup 2022 channel as replays in 4K definition.



Tubi’s World Cup channel and on-demand offerings also hold premium library content, including series and films highlighting past and future FIFA World Cup tournament.



You can get access — for free — to Tubi’s FIFE World Cup FAST Channel here.

The Minnesota United (MNUFC) will be hosting World Cup watch parties at Allianz Field in St. Paul, and FOX 9 will also have a streaming show at noon for each watch party.

Fans can go to Allianz Field to cheer on the U.S. Men's National Team as they begin World Cup play in Qatar. Watch parties are being hosted for all three of the USMNT's group stage games at the Brew Hall at Allianz Field, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. ahead of the 1 p.m. kickoffs.

The watch parties will be held on the following days:

Monday, November 21 for USA vs. Wales

Friday, November 25 for USA vs. England

Tuesday, November 29 for USA vs. Iran

Ahead of 1 p.m. kickoff – at noon – FOX 9 will join MNUFC on a livestreaming show to talk all things soccer and preview the World Cup. You can watch it streaming here and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

The Minnesota United also plans to host watch parties for the Round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and final matches.

Local bars are also planning to host watch parties, including at Brit's Pub in Minneapolis and Tom's Watch Bar in Minneapolis. Find details here.