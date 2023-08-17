How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans on FOX 9

The Minnesota Vikings have their first home preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 19, against the Tennessee Titans at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis — a game you can watch on FOX 9 and streaming on FOX LOCAL.

FOX 9 will have complete coverage of the Vikings' second preseason game from kickoff to the final whistle. You can watch the game, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m., on FOX 9, on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, as well as streaming on FOX9.com and in the player above. Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live starting at 6 p.m. on FOX 9 and streaming in the player above.

The third preseason game will also be broadcast live on FOX 9 and FOX9.com, when the Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium at noon on Aug. 26.

The Vikings open the regular season at U.S. Bank Stadium at noon on Sept. 10, when Minnesota hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.