How is Gophers PJ Fleck ahead of Signing Day? ‘On edge, jumpy, paranoid, excited’

It would be hard to blame University of Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck if he doesn’t get a lot of sleep Tuesday night.

Fleck will wake up early Wednesday, head to his office at the Gophers’ football facility on campus, turn on the fax machine and wait. But there are unlikely to be any repeats of the scene from "Office Space."

Wednesday marks the start of the early period for National Signing Day, where high school seniors and transfers can make their verbal commitments official, signing national letters of intent to make their next college choice official. Fleck will host a Signing Day Social at Huntington Bank Stadium from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday to talk about the incoming class of 2022.

Fleck was asked Monday how he feels about his class with 48 hours to go before the commits become official.

"What answer do you want? On edge, jumpy. It’s paranoid, those are the real answers, right? You just are. It’s 48 hours before signing day, anything can happen," Fleck said. "You’re constantly talking to all the recruits, checking in on them. It’s a fun time to feel really good about all our guys that are committed."

After beating Wisconsin to end the regular season 8-4, Fleck and the Gophers took the night to celebrate. Then, it was hitting the road on the recruiting trail. The staff visited with current committed players, with some committed to other schools, a few potential transfers and some who are still considering Minnesota and haven’t decided on a college yet.

The Gophers have 19 high school players verbally committed, a group that’s highlighted by quarterback Jacob Knuth, defensive linemen Trey Bixby and Anthony Smith and running back Zach Evans. Bixby and Smith are consensus 4-star recruits, while Evans and Knuth are high three-star prospects.

Over the weekend, Fleck also got commitments from offensive lineman Cade McConnell, defensive lineman Hayden Schwartz and linebacker Maverick Baranowski. Ryan Stapp, a transfer defensive back out of Abilene Christian, the same school Jack Gibbens came from, committed to Fleck over the weekend.

Per NCAA guidelines, Fleck cannot comment on committed prospects until they sign letters of intent.

"That was a big weekend for us. I’m excited to talk to you about all these guys on Wednedsay," Fleck said.

If all the expected committed players sign, the Gophers’ 2022 class currently ranks No. 36 nationally, and No. 7 in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports. Five of the 19 committed high school players are local. Fleck signed a new seven-year contract during the 2021 season, solidifying his future with the Gophers. In now five seasons at Minnesota, he’s 34-23 overall, and 21-22 in Big Ten play. Over the last three seasons, he’s 16-9 in league play.

Fleck said he goes through a variety of emotions on National Signing Day, but it’s mostly excitement and smiles. In past years, they’ve celebrated every signee with a gong, checking off their big board like the NFL Draft, "Goldy the Gopher" is usually on-site and Fleck and coaches FaceTime with players after they sign.

While Fleck builds his program, prospects solidify their future.

"It’s so exciting, it’s the anticipation of the future, always gives you something to look forward to. When those start rolling in, you start thinking about what they’re going to become. What their majors are, what do they want to do, what do they want to accomplish, why did they pick here. It’s incredibly exciting, but you’re not perfect," Fleck said. "Playing darts, you don’t hit the bulls eye every single time. It’s not perfect, but you have an idea of exactly what you’re getting and then you go to work."