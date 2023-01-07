High school student, 16, dies during flag football game after 'medical emergency'

article

A high school student is dead after suffering a "medical emergency" during her flag football game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas .

Ashari Hughes, 16, collapsed after going to the bench on Thursday after experiencing chest problems .

She was given CPR by a nurse in the stands. A defibrillator was also used to regain a heartbeat, but she died while arriving to the hospital.

Hughes' father told Fox 5 Vegas that she had a heart problem and had been consulting with a cardiologist but was cleared to play.

"Ashari was 16 years old and was playing the game she loves, football. Little did we know this would be her final sophomore game," the Hughes family said in a GoFundMe page . "She was passionate, loving, and determined. She loved music, dancing, and bring around all the people she loved. She called football the real love of her life! She loved hard and was loved by many. She will be missed by all of us. Hold the #7 up high for her! It was her first football number and she always wanted to represent it well!"

"When a tragedy occurs, it affects not only that school but the entire Clark County School District family, and we grieve with the students, staff, and families affected by this loss," CCSD superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said in a statement.

Thursday's game was going to be Hughes' last until her heart issues subsided, the family said. She was scheduled to have a doctor's appointments on Friday.

The cause of death is still unknown.

