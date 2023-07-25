Gophers wrestling star Gable Steveson won't return to college

article

Former Gophers wrestling star Gable Steveson announced Tuesday night he won't return to college after speculation the former University of Minnesota star could make a comeback to the college ranks.

Steveson announced his decision to remain with World Wrestling Entertainment during an appearance Tuesday night on WWE show NXT – a program that showcases up-and-coming wrestlers. In recent weeks, Steveson has fueled speculation that he could return for a final college season and potentially transfer to Iowa. Earlier this month, he tweeted a yellow chick emoji (Hawkeyes) and a M-shape emoji. A day later, he posted a photo from the Iowa wrestling facilities along with a photo of himself as a child in an Iowa shirt.

Steveson hasn't wrestled for the University of Minnesota since the end of the 2021-22 season. During his time at the University of Minnesota, he was a two-time Division I Wrestling champion and also took home a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In front of a crowd chanting "Gable", Steveson laid out his options and prepared to make a formal announcement before being interrupted by wrestler Baron Corbin, who urged him to think carefully about that decision, taunting that he might not be able to make the grade in the WWE. Ultimately, the face-to-face confrontation ended with Steveson challenging to fight Corbin in Steveson's first match in the WWE. Steveson then cemented the challenge with two suplexes on his foe.

Steveson has appeared regularly on WWE since quickly becoming a star on the amateur level but has yet to face off in the ring. He follows a similar path to the WWE as another Gophers wrestling legend: Brock Lesnar.