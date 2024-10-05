Gophers without LB Maverick Baranowski against No. 11 USC

article

The Brief The Gophers host USC Saturday night, looking to end a 2-game losing streak Maverick Baranowski is out, while Justin Walley and Jalen-Logan Redding are questionable Minnesota is 2-3 on the season, and 0-2 in Big Ten play



The University of Minnesota football team hosts No. 11-ranked USC Saturday night at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Gophers could be without as many as three defensive starters against the Trojans, as they are still looking for their first Big Ten win and to snap a two-game losing streak. Minnesota will be without linebacker Maverick Baranowski due to injury. Defensive back Justin Walley, and defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding are both listed as questionable.

Before Saturday's game, FOX 9's Pierre Noujaim caught up with defensive back Kerry Brown for the Gopher Pregame Show.

Why it matters

Baranowski is a starting linebacker alongside Cody Lindenberg, and leads the defense with 36 tackles in five games. He also has a half sack, and one pass break-up. Without Baranowski, it means more snaps for Devon Williams.

Walley missed last Saturday’s loss at Michigan with a knee injury. He’s considered a game-time decision. He’s the Gophers’ top defensive back, and has one interception on the season. Logan-Redding is a starter on the defensive line and has 11 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss on the season.

Minnesota’s defense will be tested against Miller Moss, one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten.

Bouncing back

The Gophers are looking for their third win of the season after scoring 21 fourth quarter points in a 27-24 loss at Michigan. Minnesota recovered an onside kick and should’ve had the ball with 1:37 to play and a timeout in Wolverines’ territory, but they were flagged for being offside on the play. It was the wrong call, and the Big Ten made changes on Monday to where it puts officials on onside kicks in the future.

The Gophers enter Saturday night’s game 2-3, and 0-2 in the Big Ten. It’s their first game against USC as a Big Ten opponent, with the additions of the Trojans, UCLA, Oregon and Washington starting this season.