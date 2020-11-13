Gophers pounded in 35-7 loss to Iowa, fall to 1-3

article

Floyd of Rosedale is staying in Iowa City for another year, and P.J. Fleck dropped to 0-4 against Iowa after the Gophers were dominated every possible way in a 35-7 loss to the Hawkeyes Friday night at TCF Bank Stadium.

Iowa has now beaten Minnesota six straight times, and the latest game was nothing short of a beat down. It's the Gophers' largest margin of defeat since a 42-13 loss at Maryland in 2018.

The Hawkeyes got 142 yards and two touchdowns from Tyler Goodson, Spencer Petras was 9-of-18 passing for 111 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and the Iowa defense showed why it’s one of the best in the Big Ten.

Coming off consecutive 200-yard rushing games, Mo Ibrahim had 33 carries for 144 yards and didn’t find the end zone. The Gophers ran for just 145 yards, averaged 3.6 yards per carry and were plagued by eight penalties for 80 yards. With the run game struggling, Tanner Morgan also had a rough night. He finished 16-of-33 for 167 yards, a late touchdown and two interceptions. He was also sacked four times.

Minnesota’s defense, without Benjamin St. Juste and losing Mariano Sori-Marin in the first half to a targeting penalty, allowed Iowa to run 235 yards and average 6.7 yards per carry.

Nico Ragaini took a jet sweep for a 2-yard touchdown to give Iowa the early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The Gophers appeared to have life after James Gordon intercepted a Petras pass and took it to the Iowa 15-yard line, but the Gophers were flagged for a blind side block on the play. Fleck also was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct arguing the call, and Minnesota went back 45 yards on the drive due to penalties alone before having to punt.

Goodson took a direct snap and scored from seven yards out to give Iowa a 14-0 lead into the half.

The Gophers went on a 17-play, 74-yard drive in the third quarter that took nearly 11 minutes of game clock and finished without a score. Minnesota opted to run on a 3rd-and-6 play, and Ibrahim went for no gain. Brock Walker’s field goal went wide left.

Iowa added to its lead on the ensuing drive. Petras hit Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a 6-yard touchdown and a 20-0 lead. Morgan was then intercepted trying to hit Chris Autman-Belle, and the Hawkeyes scored three plays later on Goodson’s second touchdown of the night to take a 28-0 lead.

Mekhi Sargent added a 14-yard touchdown run for the dagger, giving the Hawkeyes a 35-0 lead with 6:37 left.

Minnesota avoided the shutout, with Morgan hitting Rashod Bateman for a short touchdown with 14 seconds to play. After winning seven Big Ten games for the first time ever last year, the Gophers are 1-3 to at the halfway point of the 2020 season and searching for answers in every phase.