Gophers Tyler Nubin, Brevyn Spann-Ford headed to NFL Combine

The top players in college football will be in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine later this month, and the University of Minnesota football team will have two players on-site.

The combine is a chance for the top prospects to do workouts and testing in front of scouts and general managers from every NFL team, in hopes of being selected in April’s draft. The Gophers had safety Tyler Nubin, and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford invited. The event runs Feb. 26-March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nubin was a First-Team All-American and First-Team All=Big Ten pick in 2023. He led the Gophers with five interceptions, and leaves the program as the all-time record-holder with 13 interceptions. He had 53 tackles, and added four pass break-ups. In 55 career games at Minnesota, Nubin had 207 tackles.

Spann-Ford returned to the Gophers in 2023 considered as one of the top tight ends in the country. In 12 starts this season, Spann-Ford had 25 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns. He was heavily-involved in a run-blocking scheme where the Gophers rushed for 2,264 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 60 career games, Spann-Ford had 95 catches for 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns.

Spann-Ford had a touchdown catch in the Senior Bowl, a showcase for the top seniors in the country. Nubin and Spann-Ford did not play in Minnesota’s win over Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl as they opted to get ready for the NFL Draft process.