Gophers to host Boston College Dec. 8 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team announced Friday morning it will host Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Gophers will host the Eagles on Dec. 8 at Williams Arena in a game that will be televised on the ESPN family of networks. It marks the second time the Gophers will play Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Eagles beat Minnesota 68-56 back in November of 2018.

Minnesota is 10-11 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, including a 4-3 mark under eighth-year head coach Richard Pitino. Last year, the Gophers snapped a three-game losing streak in the event with a 78-60 win over Clemson.

Boston College finished 13-19 overall last season, including a 7-13 mark in the ACC. The Eagles do feature a Minnesota connection with former Shakopee standout Stefon Mitchell being named to the All-Defensive Team and earning all-conference honorable mention honors last year.

Minnesota returns two of its top three scorers from last season, including junior Marcus Carr (15.4 points per game) and junior Gabe Kalscheur (11.6). Carr was selected Third Team All-Big Ten last season, and set a school record with 207 assists.

Minnesota finished 15-16 overall, including 8-12 in the Big Ten, last season. It’s not known if there will be fans allowed at Williams Arena this season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.