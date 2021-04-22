Gophers Stephanie Samedy named All-American for 4th time

article

The University of Minnesota volleyball season ended short of a run to the NCAA Final Four, but Stephanie Samedy earned national recognition on Wednesday after a standout senior season.

Samedy was named a First Team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Earlier this month, Samedy was named the Big Ten Player of the Year. Samedy is now a four-time All-American, including three years on the first team.

Regan Pittman and Taylor Landfair were also selected All-America Honorable Mention for the Gophers. It’s Pittman’s third time being selected an All-American as a middle blocker. She’s also a three-time First Team All-Big Ten pick. She finished the season averaging 1.48 blocks per set, and finished her senior year with 502 career blocks, which is eighth in program history. Pittman also finished with 902 career kills, and her .356 hitting percentage is tied for third in program history.

Landfair was selected First Team All-Big Ten as a freshman. She averaged 3.03 kills per set, and was second on the Gophers with 212 kills this season. She put up double digits in kills 11 times this season, and let Minnesota in kills five times.

Samedy, an outside hitter, became the first Gophers player to get 20 kills and 20 digs in a match, and had at least 20 kills in five matches this season. She led Minnesota in kills and points in 10 of Minnesota’s 17 regular season matches. Samedy averaged 4.11 kills per set in Big Ten play, and finished the season with 4.15 kills per set.

Samedy finishes with 1,485 career kills, which is 10th in program history, and has led Minnesota in kills in four straight seasons.

Samedy may not be done just yet. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she has the option to return for one more season. The Gophers finished 17-3 and were the No. 3 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament, losing in five sets to unseeded Pittsburgh in the Sweet 16.