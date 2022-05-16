Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:28 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County

Gophers softball earns 9th straight trip to NCAA Tournament

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

The Minnesota Gophers softball team is starting to heat up. (DenHartog Natalie/University of Minnesota)

MINNEAPOLIS - For the ninth straight season, the University of Minnesota softball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The Gophers (26-24-1) learned Sunday they received a No. 3 seed and are headed to the Norman Regional, hosted by Oklahoma. Minnesota will face Texas A&M (29-26) to open the tournament on Friday. The Gophers earned an at-large bid with the help of an RPI of 38, and having the eighth-toughest schedule in the country this season. They also had the second-toughest non-conference schedule in the nation.

The Aggies are one of 12 SEC teams in the field of 64 and are making their 20th straight NCAA appearance.

The Gophers enter the NCAA Tournament with nine wins against the RPI top 50 in the country, including five in the top 25. Those include two wins over Northwestern, and wins over Arizona State, Michigan, Central Florida and a tie at Texas.

Minnesota is making its 16th NCAA Tournament overall. The Gophers are 27-31 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. The winner Friday faces the Oklahoma/Prairie View winner. The Sooners, at 49-2 on the season, are the No. 1 overall seed.