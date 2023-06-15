Gophers safety Tyler Nubin named Preseason All-American

article

University of Minnesota senior safety Tyler Nubin was one of several Gophers honored by Phil Steele Publications this week, named a Preseason All-American.

Nubin is one of seven Gophers to also be named to preseason All-Big Ten teams. Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford was named preseason First Team All-Big Ten.

Nubin is returning for a fifth season with the Gophers after helping lead the defense with 55 tackles, two tackles for loss and four interceptions. He also had three pass break-ups and forced one fumble. Nubin missed the regular season finale against Wisconsin with a broken hand, but announced on social before the Gophers learned they were going to the Pinstripe Bowl that he was returning for the 2023 season.

Nubin’s return is a big boost for the Gophers, who lost Terell Smith and Jordan Howden to the NFL, Beanie Bishop to the transfer portal and Ryan Stapp leaving the game for medical reasons. Nubin was a Spring Game MVP after scoring an offensive touchdown in the first quarter.

Spann-Ford is viewed as one of the top tight ends in college football after leading the Gophers with 42 catches. He was second with 497 receiving yards, and had two touchdowns in a run-heavy offense last season. Spann-Ford missed spring football after having shoulder surgery, but will be healthy for the fall.

Daniel Jackson and Aireontae Ersery were named Second Team All-Big Ten. Jackson returns as one of the top receivers, and Ersery will compete for a starting job on the offensive line.