Gophers rout Nevada 27-0 behind Darius Taylor's 161 yards, 3 TDs to go 2-1

The University of Minnesota football team wouldn’t let Saturday’s non-conference finale against Nevada be a trap game with rival Iowa coming to Minneapolis next weekend.

The Gophers beat Nevada 27-0 behind 161 total yards and three touchdowns from star running back Darius Taylor to improve to 2-1 on the season. Redshirt freshman defensive back Kerry Brown had a pair of first half interceptions in another dominant day for the defense. The Gophers haven’t allowed a touchdown in 10 straight quarters. It’s their first back-to-back shutout wins since 1962.

The key sequence

With 4:42 left in the first half, Brown jumped a route and intercepted a Brendon Lewis pass, taking it to the Nevada 17-yard line. Two plays later, Max Brosmer hit Taylor, who made a defender miss and scored from 10 yards out to give the Gophers a 10-0 lead. It was his second interception of the half, and it turned the game.

Fleck opts for field goals early

Facing a 4th-and-2 at the Nevada 34-yard line on the Gophers’ first drive, P.J. Fleck faced a decision early. Kick the field goal and make sure you get points, or go for it and try to extend the drive, hoping it finishes in the end zone. Fleck trotted out Dragan Kesich, who converted from 52 yards out to give Minnesota the early 3-0 lead.

Later on in the first quarter, the Gophers couldn’t take full advantage of a Kerry Brown interception. They had the ball 1st and goal at the 6-yard line, but had to settle for a field goal.

Big days for Darius Taylor, Kerry Brown

Taylor is the Gophers’ top offensive weapon, and he lived up to that title Saturday. He had 11 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns. He scored an 80-yard touchdown to give the Gophers a 27-0 lead in the third quarter. It’s the program’s first 80-plus yard score since Laurence Maroney in 2005. Taylor was the top rusher and receiver on Saturday.

Brown’s first interception came on a diving pick near midfield after Jah Joyner put pressure on Lewis. The second came just after Brosmer threw his first interception of the season to kill a scoring drive.

Defense dominates again

It was another dominant showing for the defense, which has now gone 10 straight quarters without allowing a touchdown. The Gophers got four sacks on the day, two from Jack Henderson, and one each from Darius Green and Danny Striggow on top of Brown’s two takeaways. Ethan Robinson added a fourth quarter interception to keep the shutout intact.

Nevada had just 172 total yards.

Justin Walley leaves with leg injury

The Gophers played much of the second quarter and the entire second half without their top defensive back, Justin Walley. He suffered a non-contact right leg injury, and after spending some time in the medical tent, tried to wear a knee brace and run through it. He couldn’t, and watched the rest of the game from the sideline. That’ll be a significant blow to the defense if Walley can’t play against Iowa.