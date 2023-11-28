Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis entering NCAA transfer portal

article

The University of Minnesota football team will get a bowl game despite a 5-7 regular season, but Athan Kaliakmanis won’t be the quarterback of the Gophers’ offense for it.

Kaliakmanis announced Tuesday on social media he’s leaving the program and entering the NCAA transfer portal. In 12 starts this season, Kaliakmanis completed 53 percent of his passes for 1,838 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Kaliakmanis made 17 total starts and played in 23 games over two seasons with the Gophers. He threw for 2,784 career yards with 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

"Gopher Nation, I would like to start by thanking God for giving me the ability to play this amazing game that I love so much. I want to thank my family for their unconditional love and support. To my teammates and brothers, playing with you has been the honor of all honors. I love you all and will miss you immensely. I always had your backs, and you had mine.

Thank you to the Minnesota coaching staff who believed in me before I ever stepped for on this campus. I cannot fully express my gratitude to you. To all the Gopher fans, I am so thankful to have been a part of this University and this incredible, passionate community, where all of you welcomed me with open arms and hearts. Minnesota will always be an important piece in my life and one that I believe has helped me grow immensely both as a player and man for the last three years.

After several days of discussion with my family, I am announcing my intention to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left," Kaliakmanis posted.

His departure comes as there is likely an open quarterback competition for the starting role next season with P.J. Fleck. As recently as Monday, Fleck and the coaching staff made at least one offer to a quarterback already in the transfer portal. Cole Kramer is likely to get the start in Minnesota's bowl game, and the only quarterback left behind him is walk-on Max Shikenjanski after Drew Viotto announced he's transferring.

Kaliakmanis struggled with consistency all season, often having a good first half and then struggling the rest of the game. He came to Minnesota as a four-star recruit.