Gophers, Penn State hockey semifinal closed to fans due to Coronavirus concerns

article

The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team is expecting a tough game Saturday when it faces No. 1-seeded Penn State in the Big Ten semifinals.

The game itself won’t have fans cheering for either team. Officials announced Wednesday that due to concerns with the Coronavirus pandemic, Penn State’s hockey arena will be closed to “non-essential” people. That means only the teams, officials, essential game day staff, family, media and Penn State recruits will be allowed at the game.

Penn State officials said Wednesday refunds will be offered to those who have purchased tickets for the game. The move came just before the NCAA announced it will take the same measures for the upcoming Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

The virus has caused the biggest leagues in the sporting world to take unprecedented actions in an effort to limit its spread. The NBA, NHL, MLS and MLB have cut off media access to team clubhouses, and teams are starting to either cancel games or close them to the public.

Several universities across the country, including Minnesota, have told their students classes after Spring Break will be done online-only as the virus continues to spread.

The decision also affects the NCAA Wrestling Championships, which are being held at U.S. Bank Stadium March 19-21. Downtown Minneapolis could take an economic hit, with nearly $200 million in revenue originally expected with visiting fans expected to come to Minneapolis.