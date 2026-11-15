Greg Harbaugh fired as Gophers’ offensive coordinator

The Brief The Gophers will have a new offensive coordinator for their final two regular season games. Greg Harbaugh was fired on Sunday. The Gophers lost at Penn State 42-14 Saturday night, and didn't find the end zone until they were down 35-0. Harbaugh had been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks' coach since 2023.



The University of Minnesota football team has two games left to earn bowl eligibility, and they’ll be doing so with a new offensive coordinator.

Greg Harbaugh fired

What we know:

Gophers' coach P.J. Fleck announced Sunday offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh has been relieved of his duties. Minnesota lost at Penn State 42-14 Saturday night, trailed 28-0 at half and didn't find the end zone until they were down 35-0.

"Greg has been an important part of our football program, and I want to thank him for the time, energy and commitment he gave to our players and University." said Fleck. "These decisions are never easy, but I believe this is the right one for our football team. I have tremendous respect for Greg as a coach, husband and father and thank him for his many contributions to our program. I wish him and his family the best moving forward."



Harbaugh was in his third stint at Minnesota. He served as quality control in 2017 and 2019 and rejoined the Gophers in 2022 as tight end coach. He took over play-calling duties in 2023 as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and was named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2025.

Drake Lindsey finished 16-of-30 for 185 yards and two touchdowns. On the season, he has 1,932 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Gophers are also near the bottom of the Big Ten in rushing yards.

Northwestern next

What's next:

The Gophers are back home next weekend for Senior Day at Huntington Bank Stadium. They’ll host Northwestern at 11 a.m.