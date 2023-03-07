Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
3
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mower County, Nicollet County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Swift County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County

Gophers: Mara Braun says she’s returning to Minnesota next season

By
Published 
Updated 1:22PM
Sports
FOX 9
article

Mara Braun had 21 points in her Minnesota debut as the Gophers' women's basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a 75-45 win over Western Illinois Monday night at Williams Arena. (University of Minnesota Athletics)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team will have a new coach next season, but they will have their leading scorer back.

Gophers’ freshman Mara Braun confirmed Tuesday to KFAN’s Justin Gaard, the team’s radio play-by-play voice, that she’s returning next season. Lindsay Whalen stepped down as head coach last Thursday after five seasons, going 71-76 overall and 32-58 in Big Ten play.

Lindsay Whalen steps down as Gophers women's basketball coach

Gophers' Athletic Director Mark Coyle announced Thursday Lindsay Whalen is stepping down as the school's women’s basketball coach after five seasons.

'It was a mutual decision': Mark Coyle talks Lindsay Whalen stepping down as Gophers coach after 5 seasons

Lindsay Whalen is stepping down as the University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach after five seasons

Braun issued this statement to Gaard on Tuesday:

"We came here to represent the state and turn the program around and I intend to help finish what we’ve started. Coach Whalen and I have talked and she wants this for us as well. To shut down any speculation, I am a Gopher and look forward to continuing Coach Whalen’s vision for us and the program."

Braun led the Gophers in scoring at 15.6 points per game and started all but one game. The key word in here statement is "we."

Braun is one piece of Whalen’s top recruiting class in program history entering this past season. She’s one of four Minnesota players, including Mallory Heyer, Amaya Battle and Nia Holloway, to stay home and play for Whalen. Holloway was the only one to not play, after suffering a knee injury before the season.

She’s no longer the coach in what Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle said was a "mutual decision," but will stay in the athletic department as a special assistant to Coyle.

It’s very likely that all four will stay at Minnesota after an 11-19 season despite Whalen’s departure. They’re roommates on campus, and plan to live together again next year.