Gophers' Kalscheur named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week

After helping lead the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team to an 86-66 win over Oklahoma State in Tulsa on Saturday, Gabe Kalscheur was named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week on Monday.

Kalscheur scored a career-high 34 points, with 24 coming in the first half as the Gophers got a key non-conference win on a neutral court. Kalscheur and center Daniel Oturu combined for 56 of Minnesota’s 86 points in the win.

Kalscheur, a sophomore, shot 11-of-14 from the field, including 7-of-9 from three-point range. He was also 5-of-5 at the free-throw line. He also scored 15 points in Minnesota’s 84-71 win over then No. 3-ranked Ohio State on Dec. 15. That came on the same night that Marcus Carr scored a career-high 35 points.

It was a nice bounce back for Kalscheur, who started the Big Ten season 0-of-10 from the field, including 0-of-8 from the perimeter and was held scoreless as the Gophers opened Big Ten play with a 72-52 loss at Iowa.

Kalscheur is third for the Gophers in scoring at 13.3 points per game, and leads the team with 30 made 3-pointers and 12 steals. He leads the Big Ten with 2.73 3-pointers made per game, which is also ninth in the country.

The Gophers (7-5, 1-1) end their non-conference schedule hosting Florida International on Saturday afternoon.