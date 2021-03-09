Gophers Jasmine Powell, Sara Scalia earn All-Big Ten awards

article

The Big Ten Conference on Monday released its awards for the women’s college basketball season, and Minnesota sophomores Jasmine Powell and Sara Scalia were honored.

Powell was named Second Team All-Big Ten by the coaches, and Honorable Mention by the media. Scalia was named Honorable Mention by the coaches and media. Gadiva Hubbard was named Minnesota’s representative for the Sportsmanship Award.

Powell finished third in the Big Ten in scoring at 14.5 points per game. Her 5.4 assists per game rank 19th nationally, which is also sixth best in program history. She’s one of eight players in the country to average at least 14 points and five assists per game. Powell is also averaging 4.6 rebounds per game, and 1.4 steals.

Powell is shooting 35.2 percent from the perimeter, which ranks fifth in the Big Ten. She’s sixth in the league with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Scalia is third in the Big Ten with 2.75 made 3-pointers pre game, fifth with 44 made 3-pointers and sixth in three-point percentage. She’s also made 38-of-42 free throws on the season, good for 90.2 percent.

The Gophers (8-12, 7-11) are the No. 9 seed for the Big Ten Tournament and face No. 8 Nebraska at 10 a.m. Wednesday.