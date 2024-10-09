Gophers: Inside the call behind the game-winning touchdown against USC

The Brief Max Brosmer's third rushing touchdown gave the Gophers a 24-17 lead over USC with under a minute to play Justin Walley spoke about his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for simulating brandishing a gun Orono native and defensive lineman Danny Striggow talked about playing at the Rose Bowl



P.J. Fleck had a decision to make as the Gophers faced a 4th-and-goal at the USC 1-yard with less than a minute to play, and the game tied 17-17.

He could take the field goal, get the lead and hope his defense could keep the No. 11-ranked Trojans from sending the game to overtime, or even a walk-off touchdown. Or he could go for it, score a touchdown or risk giving USC 99 yards to go win the game.

After a timeout, Fleck wanted to go win the game. So did the players. Everyone at the game knew the Gophers’ version of the "tush push" was coming. Behind a big offensive line and tight ends Jameson Geers and Nick Kallerup, Max Brosmer got waist deep into the end zone. The only problem was nobody could see the ball. He was initially declared short of the goal line. After a review and a heated discussion between Fleck and the officials, they got the touchdown and one of Fleck’s biggest wins at Minnesota.

Offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh spoke Wednesday about what was going on in the headset leading up to the call. Fleck said it was a big call, but it wasn’t a hard call. It was Brosmer's third rushing touchdown of the game.

"Coach Fleck obviously made the decision to go for it. Ultimately it was just putting it on the offensive guys’ backs a little bit, and then knowing our defense our defense was going to come up with a stop," Harbaugh said. We felt really good about it. We just felt like if we can get six inches against this defense, we deserve to win the game."

Brosmer was asked if he knew he scored.

:in the moment I closed my eyes and just pushed as hard as I could. I think the guys behind me got me in. I looked down once we got up and I knew I was over the line at that point," Brosmer said. "You have to wait until the call is done, and we were holding our breath to make sure we got in. A really cool feeling for the team to go finish the game that way."

Justin Walley’s penalty: ‘It wasn’t the smartest time to celebrate’

On USC’s ensuing drive, Justin Walley had a key pass break-up, then celebrated it by lifting up his jersey in a motion that could be interpreted as simulating brandishing a gun. He was flagged 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Walley says he and Fleck have talked about it since the win.

"He just let me know that you’ve got to celebrate with your teammates more and just be smarter in the situation. It wasn’t the smartest time to celebrate like that," Walley said."

Playing at the Rose Bowl

It’s not the Jan. 1 bowl game that every Big Ten team aspires to be in, but the Gophers are heading to Pasadena on Saturday to play in Rose Bowl Stadium. They’ll face the UCLA Bruins, who joined the Big Ten along with USC, Washington and Oregon as part of league expansion.

The Gophers haven’t played in a Rose Bowl since 1962. They last played in the stadium in 1978, a non-conference game against UCLA. It’s a bucket list item for any Gophers’ fan.

"As a Minnesota kid, obviously it’s an awesome experience to be able to go out there and play. The Rose Bowl is an iconic name, we’re super grateful to have the opportunity with this new Big Ten to be able to go out there," defensive lineman and Orono native Danny Striggow said. "At the end of the day, we’re still playing on a football field. It’s going to be cool to take it in when we get there."