Gophers hold Pro Day for 17 players in front of all 32 NFL teams

The Brief The Gophers football team had its annual Pro Day on Wednesday at Athletes Village, with 17 players working out in front of 70 NFL personnel representing all 32 teams. Among the Vikings' staff in attendance were Kevin O'Connell, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Brian Flores. P.J. Fleck has had 19 players selected in the NFL Draft over 7 seasons.



It was a special day for the University of Minnesota football team as they hosted their annual Pro Day at Athletes Village.

The Gophers haD six players in Indianapolis at the recent NFL Scouting Combine. Wednesday, they had 17 players workout in front of about 70 representatives from all 32 NFL teams. It was their best chance to be seen in front of front office personnel and staff ahead of the NFL Draft, which is April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wis.

Who participated in Pro Day?

What we know:

Here’s a list of the 17 players who participated:

Max Brosmer (QB)

Quinn Carroll (OL)

Tyler Cooper (OL)

Mark Crawford (P)

Aireontae Ersery (OL)

Jack Henderson (S)

Daniel Jackson (WR)

Jah Joyner (DL)

Cody Lindenberg (LB)

Nick Kallerup (TE)

Dragan Kesich (K)

Marcus Major (RB)

Jaren Mangham (RB)

Ethan Robinson (DB)

Elijah Spencer (WR)

Danny Striggow (DL)

Justin Walley (DB)\

Gophers’ recent history in NFL Draft

Why you should care:

Minnesota has had a first or second round pick in five straight drafts, from 2020-24. That hasn’t happened since the 1940s. The Gophers are one of 13 programs to have a pick in the first or second round in each of the last five drafts – joining Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and USC – many of the perennial powers in college football.

The Gophers have also had at least one draft pick in the last six drafts, and have had 19 players drafted over P.J. Fleck’s seven seasons as head coach.

Spring football

What's next:

Minnesota starts Spring Practice on Thursday. The Gophers open the 2025 regular season on Thursday, Aug. 28, against Buffalo at Huntington Bank Stadium.