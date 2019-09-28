Gophers hold off Purdue rally to win Big Ten opener, 38-31

article

The University of Minnesota football team got out to a big lead and had to hold on to get a 38-31 road win at Purdue on Saturday to open the Big Ten season.

Tanner Morgan was the offensive star for the Gophers, finishing 21-of-22 passing for 396 yards and four touchdowns. Both numbers are career-highs for Morgan, who is now 8-2 as Minnesota’s starting quarterback.

Sophomore Rashod Bateman had six catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Tyler Johnson had eight catches for 73 yards and a score, and Chris Autman-Bell had three catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Kamal Martin led the defensive effort with two interceptions. Taiyon Devers sacked Elijah Sindelar in the first quarter, and the hit knocked him out for the game. On the same play, Boilermakers’ star receiver Rondale Moore went down with a leg injury. Both missed the rest of the game.

Rodney Smith finished with 22 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.2 yards per carry with a long of 17 yards.

The Gophers had a 38-17 lead in the fourth quarter before Purdue rallied with 14 straight points to get within 38-31 with four minutes remaining.

The Gophers (4-0, 1-0) won their Big Ten opener for the first time under Fleck, and it’s their first win in a Big Ten opener since 2014. Minnesota returns home to face Illinois for Homecoming next Saturday.