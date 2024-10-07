Gophers head to Rose Bowl to face UCLA

The Brief The Gophers play at the Rose Bowl against UCLA on Saturday for the first time since 1978 Minnesota is 3-3 after a 24-17 upset win over USC The last Rose Bowl the Gophers played in was in 1962



For the first time in 45 years, the University of Minnesota football team is headed to the Rose Bowl.

Yes, there’s a catch. The Gophers aren’t actually playing in the Jan. 1 bowl game that’s either part of the College Football Playoff or is the reward for winning the Big Ten, but they will play at Rose Bowl Stadium. Fresh off an upset of then No. 11-ranked USC, the Gophers head to Pasadena to take on UCLA.

The Trojans, Bruins, Washington and Oregon are now Big Ten schools as part of conference expansion. P.J. Fleck on Monday downplayed any added excitement to play in one of the premiere venues in college football.

"Any time you travel out to Pasadena and go out to the Rose Bowl, I’ve never been there. I kind of compare it to when I talk about the Homecoming dance. Our job is to prepare for a football game, go play our best football on the field for 60 minutes," Fleck said. "That is our job, all the other stuff is for everybody else."

The Gophers haven’t played at the Rose Bowl since 1978, a 17-3 loss to the Bruins. They beat UCLA 21-3 in the 1962 Rose Bowl. The lost to Washington 17-7 in Pasadena in 1961. The last Jan. 1 bowl game the Gophers played in was a 31-24 win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl in 2019.

Koi Perich is just scratching the surface

True freshman Koi Perich had another big day in Saturday’s 24-17 win over USC. He had six tackles, forced a fumble that Ethan Robinson recovered and had the game-sealing interception in the end zone.

He’s also been a weapon on special teams at punt return. The Esko native was Minnesota’s top recruit in 2024, and chose the Gophers despite a late push from Ohio State. He ended up on a fan’s shoulders during the field storming celebration.

"He really is special. There is always a smile on this kid’s face, there’s always hope in his eyes. He’s the hope, he’s the solution, he’s the confidence, he’s the reason. That’s always in his eyes. You want to go play him in pickle ball? Good luck. You want to play him in bocce ball? He’s one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met. That’s why everybody in the country wanted him" Fleck said". I think it’s a great lesson for so many of our in-state recruits. Kid could’ve went anywhere in the country, our student body is lifting him on their shoulders. That doesn’t happen if he goes other places. That’s what we tell them. That was living proof of what staying home can do."

Unsportsmanlike conduct for brandishing a weapon?

College football officials are cracking down on celebrations, and Justin Walley was the latest example. USC was driving to send the game to overtime when Walley broke up a Miller Moss pass. He then celebrated by lifting up his jersey, and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The official making the call said it was for simulating brandishing a weapon. Fleck was asked about it Monday. His main message was don’t make it about yourself.

"What we talk to our players all the time about is celebrate with each other, celebrate with the team. In our world right now, we’re talking about everybody should express themselves, rightfully so. Sometimes we’re flagging a particular move, sometimes we’re not. Our whole thing to counter that is don’t leave it up to somebody to interpret something the wrong way," Fleck said. They’re only seeing the action, they don’t know what you’re doing and what part of the new-age society move that is. Don’t leave it up to somebody else, celebrate with each other. It’s a great learning moment for our team. I’m glad that didn’t cost us."