Gophers forward Dawson Garcia earns Second Team All-Big Ten honors

The Brief Gophers forward Dawson Garcia was named Second Team All-Big Ten on Tuesday. Garcia led the Gophers in scoring at 19.1 points per game, which was 5th in the Big Ten. The Gophers face Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday.



The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team heads to the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday, looking to extend its season.

Dawson Garcia, one of the top scorers in the league, was named Second Team All-Big Ten on Tuesday.

Garcia’s impact

Why you should care:

Garcia led the Gophers (15-16, 7-13) in scoring at 19.1 points per game, which was fifth in the Big Ten. He also averaged 7.5 rebounds per game, a team-best that was seventh in the league. Garcia has scored in double figures in 26 of 31 games this season, which includes three 30-point games.

In what might be the highlight of his season, Garcia hit a buzzer-beater from just inside halfcourt to lead the Gophers past Michigan, the program’s first win over a ranked team under Ben Johnson.

Garcia has more than 2,000 career points, and 1,535 with the Gophers.

Big Ten Tournament

What's next:

The Gophers are the No. 12 seed for the Big Ten Tournament and face Northwestern Wednesday afternoon. If they win, they advance to face No. 5 seed Wisconsin on Thursday.