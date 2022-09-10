Gophers crush Western Illinois 62-10, improve to 2-0 in non-conference

article

For the second straight week, the University of Minnesota football team did exactly what it should against an inferior opponent.

The Gophers dominated Western Illinois of the FCS in every way possible in a 62-10 win over the Leathernecks on Saturday in front of more than 40,000 fans at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers are 2-0 and have won their first two games by a combined 100-10 as they host Colorado next Saturday in their lone non-conference game against a Power 5 school.

Mo Ibrahim had 23 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns, and is now second in program history behind Darrell Thompson with 36 rushing touchdowns. Trey Potts had 10 carries for 79 yards and two scores. Tanner Morgan was 14-of-18 passing for 287 yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. His day ended late in the third quarter, after hitting Brevyn Spann-Ford for a 54-yard touchdown, his first of the season, to give the Gophers a 45-3 lead. Athan Kaliakmanis came in and led his own touchdown drive, scoring on a sneak from 1-yard out to give the Gophers a 52-10 lead.

Chris Autman-Bell had five catches for 118 yards in the first half. The Gophers’ 62 points is the most they’ve scored in a game since 2006 against Temple.

Minnesota’s defense was just as dominant for the second straight week. The Gophers allowed 194 total yards, many in garbage time, just 36 on the ground and only six first downs. They also got an interception from safety Jordan Howden on a deep pass in the third quarter. They also got a sack from Jalen Logan-Redding. The Gophers went nearly 75 straight minutes to start the season without allowing a point. The Leathernecks’ first points on Saturday came on a field goal late in the first quarter.

Western Illinois finished the day 1-for-13 on third down, and punted nine times. Minnesota’s defense allowed its first touchdown of the season on a 33-yard pass from Nick Davenport to Naseim Brantley with 4:26 to play, with second and third-string players in the game.

The Gophers have made life too interesting for themselves at times in non-conference play under PJ Fleck. Not so on Saturday. Minnesota dominated from the opening kickoff and led 31-3 at the half. The Gophers put up 679 total yards, averaged more than 20 yards per completion and 8.8 yards per play. The Gophers ran for 307 yards on the day, averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

Most offensive and defensive starters were pulled late in the third quarter, giving reserves valuable playing time. Reserve running back Preston Jelen, a Prior Lake native who missed all of last season with a knee injury, even got in on the fun with a rushing touchdown from 30 yards out in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota's mascot, Goldy the Gopher, might have gotten the best workout of the day. The Gopher does push-ups for every point scored, and ended up with 353 total on the day.

Minnesota finishes up non-conference play next Saturday, hosting Colorado at 2:30 p.m.