Gophers football Spring Game set for April 4

Coming off the best season in 115 years, the University of Minnesota football team will host its annual Spring Game on April 4.

The game is set for 11 a.m. at TCF Bank Stadium. It will be free and open to the public, and feature pre-game festivities for fans to enjoy. The pregame fan fest will start at 9:30 a.m. on Tribal Nations Plaza, and feature activities for families and kids. There will also be music and games.

P.J. Fleck and the Gophers will be collecting oars near Gate A. They will be displayed inside TCF Bank Stadium and featured as the team walks from the locker room to the field for games.

Fans should park in the Victory, Maroon, Gold or Gopher lots for the game. The gates at TCF Bank Stadium will open at 11 a.m. Coaches and players will be available for autographs after the game.

The Gophers made history in Fleck’s third season as head coach, winning 11 games for the first time since 1905. They won seven Big Ten games for the first time in program history, and had a 3,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher and at least one 1,000-yard receiver for the first time since 2003.

The Gophers ended their historic season with a 31-24 win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl, and finished ranked No. 10 in the final Associated Press poll.

The Spring Game will mark the conclusion to Minnesota’s spring football season and will be the last time the team is together until they start fall camp in August.