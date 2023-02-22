Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
9
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Wind Chill Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County

Gophers football sets Spring Game for April 22 at Huntington Bank Stadium

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

Maroon beat Gold 24-17 in the Gophers football Spring Game on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium to win Goldy's Cup. ((credit: University of Minnesota Athletics))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota football team announced Wednesday it has set its annual Spring Game for Saturday, April 22 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m., and the game will be broadcast both on Big Ten Network and KFAN Radio. The game will also be free and open to the public.

g

WATCH: Gophers football celebrates after beating Wisconsin for Paul Bunyan's Axe

Fox 9's Jared Rose captured the on-field celebration after the Gophers beat Wisconsin 23-16 at Camp Randall Stadium to take Paul Bunyan's Axe for the second straight year.

Players will be drafted by team captains to a Maroon team and a Gold team, and the winner will take Goldy’s Cup. Fans are also encouraged to bring a decorated oar to the spring scrimmage. It will be displayed on the wall in the tunnel at Huntington Bank Stadium as the players go from their locker room to the field. The oars are dedicated to those who have battled cancer and other disease.

P.J. Fleck and the Gophers are also hosting a diaper drive at the game. Fans are encouraged to bring diapers to donate, which will go to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota, and then to families in need. Over the last six years, more than 115,000 diapers have been donated. The diaper drive will take place outside Huntington Bank Stadium, near the Tribal Nations Plaza outside of West Plaza.

The Gophers are coming off a 9-4 season after beating Syracuse 28-20 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. It was the program’s second straight nine-win season, and third time in the last four years the Gophers have won at least nine games under Fleck.

In six seasons at Minnesota, Fleck is 44-27 overall and 26-26 in Big Ten play.