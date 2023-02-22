Gophers football sets Spring Game for April 22 at Huntington Bank Stadium

article

The University of Minnesota football team announced Wednesday it has set its annual Spring Game for Saturday, April 22 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m., and the game will be broadcast both on Big Ten Network and KFAN Radio. The game will also be free and open to the public.

g

Players will be drafted by team captains to a Maroon team and a Gold team, and the winner will take Goldy’s Cup. Fans are also encouraged to bring a decorated oar to the spring scrimmage. It will be displayed on the wall in the tunnel at Huntington Bank Stadium as the players go from their locker room to the field. The oars are dedicated to those who have battled cancer and other disease.

P.J. Fleck and the Gophers are also hosting a diaper drive at the game. Fans are encouraged to bring diapers to donate, which will go to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota, and then to families in need. Over the last six years, more than 115,000 diapers have been donated. The diaper drive will take place outside Huntington Bank Stadium, near the Tribal Nations Plaza outside of West Plaza.

The Gophers are coming off a 9-4 season after beating Syracuse 28-20 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. It was the program’s second straight nine-win season, and third time in the last four years the Gophers have won at least nine games under Fleck.

In six seasons at Minnesota, Fleck is 44-27 overall and 26-26 in Big Ten play.