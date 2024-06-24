Gophers’ diver Sarah Bacon qualifies for Olympics in 2 events

article

Former University of Minnesota diver Sarah Bacon had already qualified for the Paris Olympics in the 3-meter sychro competition, but it was time to do it on her own.

The Gophers’ standout paired with Kassidy Cook to win the synchro event at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Last Saturday night, Bacon won the 3-meter springboard individual competition with a total score of 639.00 to qualify for the Olympics in two events. Bacon had more than a 20-point lead heading into the finals with a score of 341.25.

It will be the first Olympic Games for Bacon. She also joins Kelci Bryant as the only other Gophers’ diver to compete in the Olympics. Bryant won a silver in the 3-meter springboard in 2012.

Bacon won five NCAA titles with the Gophers, was a 10-time All-American and four-time Big Ten champion.