Gophers’ DB Koi Perich named to Big Ten Preseason Honors list

Gophers' DB Koi Perich was one of 15 players selected to the Big Ten Preseason Honors list. Perich is at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas this week along with Drake Lindsey, Darius Taylor, Anthony Smith and coach P.J. Fleck.



Koi Perich is one of four University of Minnesota football players in Las Vegas, Nev., this week for Big Ten Media Days.

On Tuesday, Perich was one of 15 players named to the Big Ten’s Preseason Honors list. He’s the only Gophers’ player to make the list. Teammates Drake Lindsey, Darius Taylor and Anthony Smith, along with coach P.J. Fleck, will take their turns at media day on Wednesday.

Koi Perich’s freshman season

What we know:

Perich played in all 13 games last season as a freshman, starting three of them on defense. Towards the end of the season, he got offensive snaps at wide receiver. Perich was also the primary kick and punt returner.

He finished the season with 46 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and was one of the top defensive backs in the league with five interceptions. He finished fourth for the Gophers with 565 all-purpose yards. He’s the only freshman in FBS play since 1976 to record more than 100 punt return yards, 100 kick return yards and five interceptions in one season.

He was named First-Team All-Big Ten, and a Second-Team All-American.

Perich’s 2024 awards

Big picture view:

Here’s a list of the accolades Perich got in his first season of college football:

Sporting News Second Team All-American (2024)

FWAA Freshman All-American (2024)

All-Big Ten First Team, Defensive Back (2024)

All-Big Ten Second Team, Return Specialist (2024, media)

All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, Return Specialist (2024, coaches)

AP First Team All-Big Ten (2024)

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (1x in 2024)

Big Ten Freshman of the Week (1x in 2024)

Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Finalist (2024)

Thorpe Award National Defensive Back of the Week (10/15/24)

What's next:

The Gophers will soon start fall camp, and the 2025 season kicks off Thursday, Aug. 28, against Buffalo at Huntington Bank Stadium.