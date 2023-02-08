Gophers Coaches Show: Talking hockey with Brad Frost, Bob Motzko

The Gophers Coaches Show continues on Fox 9, and this week we’re making the switch from the basketball court to the hockey rink.

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team is on the road, and the men’s team is on pause between injuries and COVID-19 protocols. This week, Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich takes the show to Ridder Arena, the home of the Gophers’ women’s hockey team.

We catch up with coach Brad Frost and National Co-Player of the Month Grace Zumwinkle as the Gophers are 23-4-2 on the season with two series to play before the playoffs. The Gophers are No. 3 in the PairWise Rankings, and appear poised to make another run for a national title.

Gophers’ men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko, and senior forward Bryce Brodzinski also join the show. Minnesota is ranked No. 1 in the latest PairWise Rankings at 20-7-1, and is looking to wrap up another Big Ten regular season title with three series to play before the playoffs.

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the Gophers Coaches Show with Jim Rich, Brad Frost and Bob Motzko!