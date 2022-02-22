Gophers Coaches Show: Lindsay Whalen talks home stretch for Minnesota

The Gophers Coaches Show continues on Fox 9 throughout the winter season and this week, we’re talking with University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen for the second straight week.

Whalen and the Gophers are having a tough season at 12-16 overall, including 5-12 in the Big Ten with just two regular season games to play before the Big Ten Tournament. The Gophers have lost two straight and three of their past four after falling at home to Rutgers, and at Nebraska, both by double digits.

"It was not a great week for us. Some bright spots, but it was a tough week. Unfortunately, we didn’t get it done," Whalen said. "Last week is a week that for whatever reason, we took a couple tough ones and we have to regroup and finish this last week of the regular season."

Whalen joined Fox 9 Sports Reporter Pierre Noujaim and Gophers’ play-by-play man Justin Gaard, also of KFAN Radio, to talk about the team’s tough stretch and look ahead to Senior Night on Thursday against Illinois. Minnesota also closes out the regular season at Penn State on Sunday, before the Big Ten Tournament.

Whalen and the Gophers will honor five seniors on Thursday night against the Illini: Gadiva Hubbard, Deja Winters, Laura Bagwell Katalinch, Kayla Mershon and Bailey Helgren.

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the Gophers Coaches Show with Lindsay Whalen!