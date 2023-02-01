Gophers Coaches Show: Lindsay Whalen, Maggie Czinano talk Minnesota basketball

The Gophers Coaches Show continues on Fox 9 and this week, we’re talking University of Minnesota women’s basketball.

It hasn’t been the season the Gophers wanted, at least from a record standpoint, for Lindsay Whalen and the squad. The Gophers are 9-12, and just 2-8 in Big Teen play. Minnesota snapped a five-game losing skid with a 75-67 win at Penn State on Jan. 18, despite committing 27 turnovers.

The Gopher have since lost 75-56 at Purdue, and 77-41 to Michigan at Williams Arena. The Gophers get another huge home test on Wednesday, hosting No. 4-ranked Indiana. It marks the return of Stillwater native Sara Scalia, who left Minnesota for the Hoosiers after last season. She’s played in all 21 games, starting 14, and is averaging nine points per game.

Lindsay Whalen joins Fox 9’s Ahmad Hicks to talk about the season. Sophomore guard and former Watertown-Mayer standout Maggie Czinano also joins the show.

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the Fox 9 Gophers Coaches Show!