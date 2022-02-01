Gophers Coaches Show: Ben Johnson talks Wisconsin loss, previews Purdue

The Gophers Coaches Show continues on Fox 9 and this week, we’re catching up with University of Minnesota men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson.

The Gophers were the talk of college basketball after going 9-0 in the non-conference under Johnson and, winning at Michigan and earning three true road wins before the gauntlet of the Big Ten season. The Gophers have lost five of their last six since resuming Big Ten play. Most recently, the Gophers had Wisconsin tied 60-60 with two minutes to play on Sunday before the Badgers scored the final six points at the Kohl Center for a 66-60 win.

The Gophers are now 11-7 on the season, and 2-7 in Big Ten play in Johnson’s inaugural season.

Johnson joins the show along with Fox 9’s Pierre Noujaim, and Gophers women’s basketball play-by-play voice Justin Gaard to talk about the loss to Wisconsin, and look ahead to Wednesday night’s game against Purdue.

Eric Curry also returned after missing four games with an ankle injury, finishing with eight points and six rebounds in 34 minutes.

Watch the video for the full edition of this week’s Gophers Coaches Show!