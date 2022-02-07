Gophers’ Boye Mafe named Senior Bowl National Team Player of the Game

article

If last week is any indication, former University of Minnesota football star Boye Mafe has quite the future ahead in the NFL.

Mafe, much like he did during the Gophers’ 9-4 2021 season, had a dominating performance at the Senior Bowl in Alabama in helping lead the National Team to a 20-10 win over the American Team. Mafe boosted his NFL Draft stock with three tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble at rush end.

Mafe, a Golden Valley native and former Hopkins standout, was named the National Team’s Player of the Game. Mafe was a Second Team All-Big Ten pick in 2021 and in 42 career games, had 87 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks, which ranks ninth in program history. He forced three fumbles and broke up three passes with the Gophers.

Mafe will continue to prep for the NFL Draft in April, which includes an upcoming Pro Day.

Offensive lineman Daniel Faalele joined Mafe at the Senior Bowl. The National Team had 217 yards passing and three touchdowns, and ran for 114 yards in the game.

Faalele was a First Team All-Big Ten pick in 2021 and started 31 of his 34 career games at Minnesota. The Gophers were 23-11 in his career.

Faalele continues his preparation for the NFL Draft, where he’s likely to become the first Minnesota offensive lineman taken since 2006, when Greg Eslinger and Mark Setterstrom were each selected.