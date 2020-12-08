Gophers need OT to hold off Boston College 85-80 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team needed overtime to do it, but they held off Boston College 85-80 Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Williams Arena to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The Gophers trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half before going on a 16-2 run, capped by a Tre Williams basket, to take a 53-52 lead with 9:13 to play. Isaiah Ihnen had a chance to win it for Minnesota in regulation, but missed a pair of free throws and Makai Ashton-Langford tied it 70-70 with 5.4 seconds to play.

Marcus Carr led the Gophers with 22 points on 7-of-20 shooting, and added five rebounds and six assists. Liam Robbins scored 14 points and added eight rebounds, and Both Gach added 16 points. Jamal Mashburn Jr. gave a spark off the bench with a season-high 10 points.

Carr's driving lay-up gave Minnesota a 76-73 lead in overtime, then he hit Gach on the baseline for a reverse lay-in and a 78-73 lead. Carr and Mashburn hit free throws down the stretch to seal the win. Carr had 20 of his 22 points in the second half and overtime.

Brandon Johnson scored six points, and added two rebounds and two assists before leaving the game late in overtime with a left ankle injury. He had to be helped off the floor without putting any weight on his left leg.

In his return to Minnesota, Shakopee native Steffon Mitchell scored five points and grabbed two rebounds before fouling out. Wynston Tabbs led Boston College with 24 points, while Jay Heath added 16 points.

The Gophers got the win despite shooting just 6-of-25 from the perimeter, while Boston College shot 12-of-35.