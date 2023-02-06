Expand / Collapse search

Gophers basketball game at Illinois postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Published 
Updated 1:55PM
Gophers forward Jamison Battle drives the lane during a recent game against Purdue at Williams Arena. (University of Minnesota Athletics)

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team’s game at Illinois set for Tuesday night has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Gophers’ program, team officials announced Monday.

The Gophers dropped to 7-15 on the season, 1-11 in Big Ten play and lost their seventh straight game in an 81-46 loss to Maryland on Saturday night at Williams Arena. The Gophers are already without Dawson Garcia, Braeden Carrington, Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen due to injuries, and Garcia and Carrington were not expected to play Tuesday night. 

The Gophers were down to eight scholarship players available against the Terrapins, and had only seven for a game against Indiana earlier this season. The Big Ten's minimum requirement to play a game is seven players.

Team officials say Minnesota and Illinois will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game. The Gophers next host Iowa at noon Sunday.