Gophers basketball announces 2026-27 Big Ten home, road opponents

The Brief The University of Minnesota men's basketball team announced its home and road opponents for the 2026-27 season on Tuesday. The Gophers will be entering Year 2 with Niko Medved as head coach. Opponents coming to Williams Arena include Michigan, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Washington.



The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team will embark on Year 2 of the Niko Medved area next season.

On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced home and road opponents for the 20-game league slate. In Medved’s first season, with a roster depleted by injuries, the Gophers went 15-18 overall, including 8-12 in Big Ten play.

Here is a look at next season’s Big Ten opponents

Gophers home and road opponents

The Gophers will both host and travel to Michigan, Northwestern and border rival Wisconsin.

Gophers home-only opponents

Minnesota has seven Big Ten opponents that will come to Willimas Arena without having return travel.

They include Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Washington.

Gophers road-only opponents

Minnesota has seven opponents that they will face on the road only. They are Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA and USC.

That means the Gophers are traveling to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the Breslin Center and Pauley Pavilion.

Minnesota’s 2026-27 roster

While the Gophers lost several players to the NCAA transfer portal, they’re returning a core of Isaac Asuma, Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Bobby Durkin and Grayson Grove, who all started 20-plus games last season. Kai Shinholster is also back after playing about 13 minutes per game last season.

The Gophers added five players from the NCAA transfer portal: Kyan Evans, Nolan Groves, Winters Grady, Malick Kordel and Malachi Palmer. They’re also bringing in three freshmen, including Wayzata standout Nolen Anderson, East Ridge standout Cedric Tomes and Chadrick Mpoyi.