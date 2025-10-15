Gophers exhibition opener: Niko Medved has no idea what to expect

The Brief Niko Medved makes his unofficial head coaching debut Thursday night as the Gophers' men's basketball team hosts North Dakota State in an exhibition at Williams Arena. The game is one of two exhibitions Minnesota will play before the regular season, and does not count in the standings. The Gophers have as many as 11 new players this year as Medved enters his first season at Minnesota. He led Colorado State to three NCAA Tournament appearances.



The University of Minnesota men’s basketball season doesn’t officially begin until Nov. 3 against Gardner-Webb, but the Gophers will take the Williams Arena floor Thursday night.

Minnesota will host North Dakota State in an exhibition that’s open to fans. The stats and results don’t count toward anything, but it’s a chance to play against an opponent before games count.

‘We don’t know our rotations yet’

What we know:

It will be Niko Medved’s first time on the Williams Arena court as the Gophers’ head coach. He also has 11 brand new faces, with the Gophers’ lone returners being guard Isaac Asuma and forward Grayson Grove. Medved also brought Jaylen Crocker-Johnson with him from Colorado State.

What we don't know:

He said Monday he has no idea what to expect out of his team against the Bison. He didn't announce a starting five, and we don't know how deep the bench will be.

"We don’t know our rotations yet, it will be good for us to get out there and try to figure it out. Regardless out of the outcome of the game, I just think it’s going to be great for both programs," Medved said.

Pregame jitters?

What they're saying:

Medved, a Roseville native and former Gophers’ assistant coach, said there will be some nerves before tip-off even if the game itself is meaningless.

"Anxious? Yes. I’ve never coached a game in my life where you don’t have some kinds of nerves. That’s what you do it for," Medved said. "It’s time, we gotta get out there at some point and play somebody else. I can’t believe it’s already here."

The Gophers will have another exhibition on Oct. 25 against North Dakota before the games count, starting Nov. 3.