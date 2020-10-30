Gophers lose at Maryland 45-44 after missed PAT in overtime

article

The University of Minnesota football team is off to an 0-2 start after a 45-44 loss in overtime at Maryland Friday night.

The Terrapins scored 17 unanswered points to force overtime, then scored on its opening possession to take a 45-38 lead. The Gophers scored on a 2-yard run from Seth Green, then Brock Walker missed the extra point wide right to end the game. Minnesota could've gone for two and the win, but opted to kick the extra point wtih Walker, and it never had a chance. Walker, coming off a recent sports hernia surgery, was the kicker for the second straight week with Michael Lantz not able to play.

The bigger issue for P.J. Fleck and the Gophers is their defense. After Maryland managed only a field goal last Saturday in a 43-3 loss to Northwestern, the Terrapins piled up 675 yards of total offense, averaged 10.2 yards per play and got huge nights from Taulia Tagovailoa and Jake Funk in the win.

Funk ran for 221 yards and a touchdown. Tagovailao was 26-of-35 passing for 394 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 59 yards and two scores. The Terrapins finished the night with 281 rushing yards.

The Minnesota loss spoils a big night for Maryland native Mohamed Ibrahim, who had 41 carries for 207 yards and four touchdowns. The Gophers led 38-21 with 2:03 left in the third quarter before the Terrapins started their comeback.

Minnesota travels to Illinois next Saturday afternoon.