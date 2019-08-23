Gopher football sells 7,157 tickets in 24-hour, $10 flash sale

article

More than 7,000 tickets were sold during a 24-hour, $10 flash sale that coincided with a Gophers football day at the Minnesota State Fair. The The University of Minnesota athletic department sold 7,157 tickets for the Thursday, Aug. 29 opener against South Dakota State.

"I want to thank our fans for their tremendous response to our 24-hour sale, and I look forward to an exciting atmosphere next Thursday night at TCF Bank Stadium," said Director of Athletics Mark Coyle. "We will continue to explore creative avenues, which includes items like the new all-mobile Gopher Pass, to earn our fans back and provide a strong home-field advantage for our team."

Single-game tickets still remain for the South Dakota State game, and season tickets are on sale as well.

Earlier this summer, the Gophers unveiled its "most flexible ticket ever" in the Gopher Pass. For $199.96, the Gopher Pass gives fans access to all seven home games at TCF Bank Stadium in 2019.

