Gopher fans can order cutouts to be placed in TCF Bank Stadium

When the Minnesota Gophers get back into action at TCF Bank Stadium, fans will be able to show their support for the team in cutout form.

Much like the Minnesota Vikings and other sports teams throughout the country amid the pandemic, the Gophers are offering fans the chance to buy a fan cutout that will be placed in the stands on game day.

The cutouts are $50 for general fans and $25 for current University of Minnesota students. For the one-time fee, the cutout will be up in the stands all season long.

In order for the cutout to be in place for the home opener on Saturday, Oct. 24, fans must place their order by Oct. 9.

After making the purchase, the buyer will receive a confirmation email, which will have a link to submit a photo. Gopher Athletics will handle the printing and placement process.

When it comes to the photo, there are some guidelines to follow. Fans are asked to wear their Gopher gear -- no other NCAA or professional sports logos are allowed. Advertising or political brands are also against the rules. For more guidelines, click here.

For now, TCF Bank Stadium is the only University of Minnesota sports venue taking fan cutout orders. Other venues may be available in the future.