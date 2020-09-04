Vikings offer fans ability to have a cutout of their face in stands during home games

The only way to get your face into U.S. Bank Stadium to cheer on the Vikings this season will be on a cutout.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic will require games be played with no fans in attendance, the Vikings are offering the opportunity to have cutouts of fans in the stands.

Cutout photos will cost $150 with all of the proceeds going to “charitable causes in our community.”

Before you throw on your purple and snap a photo, there are a few regulations you’ll need to be aware of:

Club-branded attire only. No third-party branding, including on apparel and in photo backgrounds.

No attire or other branding of NFL clubs or sports teams other than the Club.

No commercial advertising, including company names, apparel brands, hashtags, social media handles, phone numbers, logos, slogans or other branding.

No political statements, logos, slogans or other political content.

No offensive or negative comments about the Club or other NFL clubs or sports teams.

No lewd, inappropriate or offensive photos.

The Club reserves the right to reject any photo that it determines, in its sole discretion, violates these guidelines or is otherwise offensive, lewd, derogatory, infringing, discriminatory or otherwise inappropriate. The Club will not be obligated to provide the purchaser a refund or remedy if a submitted photo is rejected for any of these reasons.

The club also has a few tips for the best results.

Dress in your Vikings game attire so that your cutout will help support the team on game days.

Find good lighting and face it.

Solid backgrounds will yield the best results.

Do not raise your arms above your shoulders as they would be cropped out.

Ensure that you take the photo in vertical (portrait) format and submit the photo in the largest possible size.

No selfies and only one (1) person per photo.

The cutouts will be given to the purchasers at the end of the season.

If you want your face in the stands for the home opener, you’ll need to submit your order by Tuesday September 8.