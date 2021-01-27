Gopher Coaches Show: Lindsay Whalen talks midway point for Gophers

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team is at the midpoint of its season, and the Gophers are slowly building momentum after a tough start.

Lindsay Whalen’s squad lost four straight after winning its season-opener and got off to a 206 start. Since losing at Maryland 90-73, the Gophers have won a pair of Big Ten road games at Nebraska and at Penn State. Minnesota trailed by double digits at Penn State before making a rally to earn an 85-76 victory.

Whalen joined Fox 9’s Hobie Artigue and KFAN Gopher analyst Justin Gaard on this week’s Gopher Coaches Show to talk about where the team is at 11 games into the season.

The Gophers now have a pair of home games, Thursday against Purdue and Sunday against Iowa, to try and inch closer to .500 on the season. Watch the video for all things Gopher women’s hoops!