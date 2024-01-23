Gopher Coaches Show: Ben Johnson talks 3-4 Big Ten start

The Gopher Coaches Show continues on FOX 9, and this week it’s all about a Border Battle for the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team.

Ben Johnson and the Gophers got off to a 3-1 start in Big Ten play and were 12-3 overall, and have since lost three straight to fall to 12-6 and 3-4 in league play. Tuesday night, Minnesota hosts rival Wisconsin at Williams Arena.

The Gophers come in looking to end a three-game skid, the Badgers come to Minneapolis as the top team in the Big Ten. The game will feature a combined 11 Minnesotans on both teams, with Tyler Wahl, Steven Crowl, Nolan Winter and Jack Janicki wearing the Wisconsin red.

FOX 9’s Ahmad Hicks and KFAN’s Justin Gaard caught up with Coach Johnson on Monday from Athletes Village. They talk about the three-game skid and hosting Wisconsin. Dawson Garcia also joins the show, and we give a little love to Minnesota’s student managers.

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the Gopher Coaches Show on FOX 9!