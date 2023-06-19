Gabe Kalscheur has pre-NBA Draft workout with Timberwolves: 'A dream come true'

Gabe Kalscheur probably had to pinch himself a little bit Monday morning as he put on a Minnesota Timberwolves jersey at Mayo Clinic Square.

Or at least get pictures for Snapchat and Instagram. The Edina native, a three-time state champion at DeLaSalle and a three-year starter for the Gophers held his pre-draft workout Monday in downtown Minneapolis. It was his ninth pre-draft workout. It was for the hometown team, one he grew up watching the likes of Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love from his couch.

"It was huge, I had to take a picture before to put on my Snapchat, my Instagram. Had to show that out, but it’s a blessing, it’s a dream come true," Kalscheur said. "This opportunity, especially here, this opportunity to continue to showcase my talent, what I’ve been working hard for to every organization that I’ve worked out for."

After a standout four years at DeLaSalle, Kalscheur joined other locals Daniel Oturu and Jarvis Omersa as part of the 2018 class. Oturu has been in and out of the NBA, and Omersa is no longer playing basketball.

Kalscheur started 88 games over three seasons for the Gophers, averaging 11.6 points per game in the 2019-20 season an being a team captain in 2020-21. The Gophers parted ways with Richard Pitino, hired Ben Johnson and Kalscheur made the surprising decision to transfer. He spent his final two seasons at Iowa State.

"It was tough for me. Going into it, a lot of unknowns. Just like now, but I think I made a really good choice to better my career, Kalscheur said. "Minnesota will always be home to me, I had a great three years there."

He also said it was the right move for him at the time. He scored in double figures 21 times last season, and finished Second Team All-Big 12.

"It made me the player I am now. Gave me the confidence, made me a dog on the defensive and offensive side, taking pride in that. It made me a leader, stepped out of my realm of just a guy that sits in the corner," Kalscheur said. "I’m more than that. I’m not just a catch and shoot guy in the corner, I can do a lot of other the things, the small things are needed from me for a team."

Kalscheur doesn’t have any illusions with the NBA Draft Thursday night. He’s unlikely to get selected, and is just hoping for a call from a team as an undrafted free agent. He likes to model himself after players who took different paths to their current professional paths.

He name-dropped Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Bryn Forbes and Patty Mills. Robinson started his college career in Division III, transferred to Michigan and is now a pivotal role player for the Miami Heat.

"Guys that are humble guards, didn’t make it just out of the first round right away. They paved a way and then made it. I feel like everyone’s path is different, I’m just grateful and excited for what my career is about to take off," Kalscheur said. "You think you have to be in the first round or late second round, that’s the only way to make it. But there’s so many opportunities, so many pathways. You just need the right organization, the right chance, the right system fits. The sky is limit, I know I can play at a high level, I can play in the NBA, but just get in the right position, the right organization."