3M Open bringing another loaded field to TPC Twin Cities in 2025

The Brief The 3M Open currently has 30 of the top 80 eligible players in the Official World Golf Ranking committed to playing at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. The 3M Open is in its seventh year, and got a five-year extension to stay in Blaine through 2030. Jhonattan Vegas will be back to defend his 2024 title.



The 3M Open returns to TPC Twin Cities in about three weeks, and the tournament might have its most competitive field ever as it enters its seventh year.

3M Open field

What we know:

The 3M Open field currently features 30 of the top 80 eligible players in the Official World Golf Rankings. The list is highlighted by Sam Burns, No. 21 in the world, who will be making his first trip to Blaine. Other top players in the field currently include Tony Finau, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia and Tom Kim.

You could see that list grow closer to the week of the tournament. The 3M Open is the penultimate event leading up to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and anyone outside the top-70 will be looking to play and grab one of the final spots.

Local flavor:

Stillwater native Franki Capan III, former University of Minnesota star Erik van Rooyen and two-time Minnesota State Open champion Tom Hoge are also in the field.

Jhonattan Vegas back to defend

Why you should care:

Venezuelan star Jhonattan Vegas will be at TPC Twin Cities to defend his 2024 title. Vegas shot a 1-under par 71 on Sunday to finish 17-under par and beat Max Greyserman by one shot, McNealy and Matt Kuchar by two strokes and Taylor Pendrith by three.

Vegas got the win after finishing second in 2023. He’s the only player in the field to win it and take second.

"Just kind of trying to defend that trophy, can’t wait. There’s nothing better than stepping ground at a place you’ve had success before," Vegas said in a pre-recorded interview at 3M Open Media Day.

The tournament

Dig deeper:

There will be 156 players in Blaine for the first two days. The field will be cut to the low 60 and ties after 36 holes. The winner gets $1.5 million, and 500 FedEx Cup points.

Past champions: Matthew Wolff won the inaugural 3M Open in 2019. Michael Thompson won the 2020 event altered by COVID-19, Cameron Champ got the title in 2021, Tony Finau won it in 2022, Lee Hodges won in 2023 and Vegas last year.

Not going anywhere:

Earlier this year, the PGA Tour and 3M Open announced an agreement on a five-year extension. That means Minnesota’s annual tour stop is here to stay through 2030. This year's tournament runs July 21-27 at TPC Twin Cities.

The 3M Open also provides between $40 and $60 million in economic impacts to Blaine, and has donated more than $8.5 million to local charities since it started in 2019.